Miraculous Miracle Box Surprise

Enter the world of Miraculous Kwamis! Which Kwami and Miraculous will you be the owner of?! Be Strong, Be Brave, Be Miraculous and collect them all! Kwamis are magical, mysterious and ADORABLE creatures that are able to grant Miraculous powers to their owners!

Experience the unboxing magic as you search for and collect all precious Kwamis The doorway to the Kwami's magic world is inside the Miracle Box! Are you worthy to be an owner? Collect all Miraculous Power Friends!

Lower age limit

4 Years