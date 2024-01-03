We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Star Wars Lightsaber Squad

Star Wars Lightsaber Squad

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Star Wars Lightsaber Squad
Stormtroopers are elite shock troops fanatically loyal to the Empire. Blast off into a galaxy filled with starships and vehicles and get immersed in exciting stories of good versus evil against a backdrop populated by heroes, villains, droids and space creatures with Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Lightsabers! Children aged 4 and up can choose the lightsaber they want to wield and imagine the adventure and excitement of a galaxy far, far away with the Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Lightsabers! These fun, child-friendly lightsabers feature character-inspired hilts and extendable blades that expand for action and adventure with the flick of the wrist! Boys and girls can choose from some of their favourite characters, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, R2-D2 and an Imperial stormtrooper! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) May the Force be with you! Star Wars products are produced by Hasbro under licence from Lucasfilm Ltd. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
© & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd. © 2021 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
IMPERIAL STORMTROOPER: stormtroopers are elite shock troops fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to swat from the Imperial causeIMPERIAL STORMTROOPER-INSPIRED LIGHTSABER: this Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Imperial Stormtrooper Lightsaber is designed to look like the shock trooper character from the Star Wars sagaICONIC STAR WARS CHARACTERS: the Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Lightsabers feature fun hilts inspired by some fan-favourite characters, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, R2-D2 and an Imperial stormtrooper. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)FLICK TO EXTEND: children aged 4 and up can extend the Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Imperial Stormtrooper red lightsaber blade for imaginary battles with a flick of their wristLOOK OUT FOR OTHER TOYS FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: keep an eye out for other Star Wars Lightsaber Squad Lightsaber roleplay toys to build a squad of Star Wars lightsabers. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Lower age limit

4 Years

