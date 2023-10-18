Horrible Histories Battle Card Game

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Horrible Histories Battle Cards Tudors or Stone Age Includes Cards and Dice for extra game play Featuring historical characters from Tudors and Stone Age

Battle your way through years of Horrible History with two great card games in one box! The great Horrible Histories Stoneage Battle Pack contains 40 illustrated, jumbo-sized battle cards each featuring historical characters dating from the savage stoneage to the measly middle ages. For 2-4 players age 6 years and over. Battle your way through years of Horrible History with two great card games in one box! The great Horrible Histories Tudors Battle Pack contains 40 illustrated, jumbo-sized battle cards each featuring historical characters dating from the terrifying Tudors through to the terrible 20th Century. For 2-4 players age 6 years and over.

Battle your way through years of Horrible History with two great card games in one box! The great Horrible Histories Stoneage Battle Pack contains 40 illustrated, jumbo-sized battle cards each featuring historical characters dating from the savage stoneage to the measly middle ages. For 2-4 players age 6 years and over. Battle your way through years of Horrible History with two great card games in one box! The great Horrible Histories Tudors Battle Pack contains 40 illustrated, jumbo-sized battle cards each featuring historical characters dating from the terrifying Tudors through to the terrible 20th Century. For 2-4 players age 6 years and over.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023