Lol Surprise Tweens Doll Assorted

INCLUDES: 1 LOL Surprise Tweens fashion doll, fashions, shoes, accessories, hat box, hair brush, garment bag, sticker, hanger, doll stand and reusable package playset in a totally unique unboxing experience. I'm in Be-Tween, right where I wanna be. Full of surprises & fierce style. Look out world, cuz here I come. Introducing the LOL Surprise Tweens! Unbox an entirely new size of LOL Surprise dolls IN BETWEEN LOL dolls and OMG fashion dolls. These fierce be-tweens come with 15 surprises and reusable packaging that turns into a bedroom playset! They're already part of a family, big sisters to existing to LOL Surprise dolls and younger sisters to the O.M.G. dolls. Meet the LOL Surprise Tweens fashion dolls. In addition to her unique, cute style, fashions and accessories, she also comes with a paper “journal” that tells a little more about her and her personality. Includes an LOL Surprise Tweens fashion doll, fashions, shoes, accessories, hat box, hair brush, garment bag, sticker, hanger, doll stand and reusable package playset in a totally unique unboxing experience. Collect all 4 LOL Surprise Tweens From MGA Entertainment, creators of LOL Surprise dolls, Rainbow High dolls, Na Na Na Surprise dolls, Little Tikes, Poopsie Slime Surprise! girls dolls and many other favourite brands. Great gifts for kids. Collect all 4 LOL Surprise Tweens fashion doll. Styles may vary. Suitable for ages 4 years+.

H25.4 x W20.32 x D7.32cm Batteries Not Included

Unbox 15 Surprises including 1 LOL Surprise Tweens fashion doll Fierce Fashions: Unbox her amazing fashions and accessories to get her ready for the runway

Suitable for ages 4yrs+

3 Years