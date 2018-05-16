Lynx Mixed Gift Pack Gold Ice Chill Excite
New
Product Description
- Lynx Mixed Gift Pack Gold Ice Chill Excite
- Still looking for Christmas gifts for him? Give the ultimate gift this Christmas with our iconic LYNX Mixed Trio Gift Set – ideal for guys everywhere! There’ll be no need to fake happiness when they unwrap this bad boy. Trust us. This gift set teams our LYNX Africa Bodyspray 150 ml, LYNX Recharge Sport Refresh 3 in 1 Bodywash 225 ml, and LYNX Leather & Cookies Anti-perspirant 150 ml for the ultimate fragrance experience. Hot since '95, LYNX Africa Bodyspray 150 ml features a 48-hour high-definition fragrance to keep them cool no matter what. Let the exotic, masculine fragrance of squeezed mandarin and sandalwood transport them back to the good ol' days of the 90s and give them the confidence to be the best version of the only thing they can be – themselves.
- LYNX Recharge Sport Refresh 3 in 1 Bodywash has a reinvigorating scent that will leave him feeling and smelling recharged and can be used to wash face, hair and body.
- LYNX Leather & Cookies Anti-perspirant is the unexpected fragrance collision that will leave him smelling amazing for up to 48 hours.
- This set of Christmas gifts for him is ideal for any occasion — think the ultimate stocking filler, secret Santa surprise or all year round gift winner. The LYNX Mixed Gift Set will help them be on top of their game. No matter what comes their way, they'll be ready with an iconic scent!
- LYNX Mixed Trio Gift Set features three Christmas gifts for him: LYNX Africa Bodyspray 150 ml, LYNX Recharge Sport Refresh 3 in 1 Bodywash 225 ml, and LYNX Leather & Cookies Anti-perspirant 150 ml
- LYNX Africa Bodyspray has an exotic, masculine fragrance of squeezed mandarin and sandalwood
- LYNX Leather & Cookies Anti-perspirant is an unexpected fragrance collision that will leave him smelling amazing
- LYNX Recharge Sport Refresh 3 in 1 Bodywash has a reinvigorating scent that will leave him feeling and smelling recharged
- LYNX bodywash provides freshness which the bodyspray complements with an irresistible 48h high-definition scent while the anti-perspirant fights sweat for 72h, so he can stay fresh and smell iconic
- This gift set for men is ideal for any occasion — think the ultimate stocking filler, secret Santa surprise or all year round gift winner
Information
Ingredients
Lynx Africa Body Spray Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool. Lynx Recharge Body Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Menthol, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Saccharide Isomerate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140. Lynx Leather & Cookies Antiperspirant Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Glycine, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Cinnamal, Coumarin, Limonene
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Lynx Africa Body Spray DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Lynx Recharge Body Wash CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Lynx Leather & Cookies Antiperspirant DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
