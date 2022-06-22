We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Soulful One Pot Sweet Potato Tika Wit Cauliflower & Rice 380G

Soulful One Pot Sweet Potato Tika Wit Cauliflower & Rice 380G
£ 2.50
£6.58/kg

Product Description

  • A Tikka Masala Style Curry with Sweet Potato, Red Kidney Beans, Carrot, Cauliflower and Brown Rice.
  • Find out more at soulfulfood.com
  • Join the Soulful gang @SoulfulFoodCo
  • We deliver delicious!
  • You can get a chilled box of Soulful Food couriered to your home or workplace via our webshop: shop.soulfulfood.com
  • A tikka masala style curry with sweet potato, red kidney beans, carrot, cauliflower and brown rice, this is completely vegan, and gluten free.
  • Only 282 calories per 380g serving and 2 of your 5 a day.
  • It's a square meal in a round tub.... just heat and eat!
  • Soulful OnePots take cooking back to basics: simple, honest ingredients, prepared by hand and slow-cooked by us in, you guessed it, one pot.
  • Our thoughtful recipes are purposefully balanced to provide everything you need for a wholesome, satisfying meal.
  • Each OnePot contains grains, lentils or beans... so there's no need to 'just add rice' or anything.
  • The Soulful Story
  • We started Soulful with a heartfelt quest for simple, handmade, wholesome food.
  • To begin we restored a vintage airstream trailer and headed off festivals and events, serving up hearty goodness. People loved our meals so much they wanted ot be able to buy it in shops.
  • So we packed our good mood food into a handy grab-and-go tub for everyone to experience a moment of soulfulness.
  • "When it comes to a OnePot meal, what's just as important as the carefully sourced ingredients and the carefully thought through recipes is the time and the passion that is put into it." Iain, Founder
  • 2 of Your 5 a Day
  • 282 Calories Per Tub
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 380G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tikka Masala Style Paste (28%) [Diced Tomato, Onion, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Rice Flour, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Onion, Yeast Extract, Celery, Carrot, Spices, Sunflower Oil, White Mushroom, Herbs, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Carrot, Onion), Pumpkin, Lovage, Garlic), Agave Syrup, Ground Coriander, Paprika, Ground Cumin, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon, Cloves, Ginger, Star Anise, Cumin, Chilli, Fennel, Black Pepper, Bay Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Cardamom), Salt, Fenugreek, Ground Fennel, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Turmeric], Coconut Milk [Coconut Extract, Water], Sweet Potato (6%), Red Kidney Beans (5%), Carrot (5%), Cauliflower (5%), Brown Rice (4%), Peas, Chickpeas, Spinach, Creamed Coconut, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Coriander

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts, Nuts & Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Refrigerated Between 0°C and 5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing. If freezing, freeze within use by date and consume within three months.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: (900 Cat E.): Remove sleeve and lid. Rest lid loosely on top to allow steam to escape. Heat for 3 1/2 mins on full power, stirring halfway through. Allow to stand for 1 min. As microwave powers vary, please check manufacturer's instructions. If heating from frozen, allow extra time.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Guidelines only. Check contents are piping hot before serving.
Do not reheat once cooled.
Caution: beware of escaping steam when removing lid. Handle carefully to avoid scalding.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Warm on a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until piping hot (usually 5-6 mins). If heating from frozen, allow extra time.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Despite being handmade with care, the chickpeas may contain an occasional mineral stone.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle Pot. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Soulful Food Ltd.,
  • Unit 1,
  • 35 White Hart Avenue,
  • London,
  • SE28 0GU.

Return to

  • Soulful Food Ltd.,
  • Unit 1,
  • 35 White Hart Avenue,
  • London,
  • SE28 0GU.
  • hello@soulfulfood.com
  • We'd love to hear your thoughts... Visit us at soulfulfood.com

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Microwaved) Per 100g(Microwaved) Per Pot
Energy kJ3111183
Energy kcal74282
Fat2.1g8.2g
of which saturates1.5g5.5g
Carbohydrate10g38g
of which sugars3.4g13g
Fibre2.4g9.1g
Protein2.5g9.4g
Salt0.51g1.9g

Safety information

Despite being handmade with care, the chickpeas may contain an occasional mineral stone.

