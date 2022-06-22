Soulful One Pot Sweet Potato Tika Wit Cauliflower & Rice 380G

Yummy, healthy & nutritious… and very quick to mak
Yummy, healthy & nutritious… and very quick to make!
Water, Tikka Masala Style Paste (28%) [Diced Tomato, Onion, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Rice Flour, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Onion, Yeast Extract, Celery, Carrot, Spices, Sunflower Oil, White Mushroom, Herbs, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Carrot, Onion), Pumpkin, Lovage, Garlic), Agave Syrup, Ground Coriander, Paprika, Ground Cumin, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon, Cloves, Ginger, Star Anise, Cumin, Chilli, Fennel, Black Pepper, Bay Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Cardamom), Salt, Fenugreek, Ground Fennel, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Turmeric], Coconut Milk [Coconut Extract, Water], Sweet Potato (6%), Red Kidney Beans (5%), Carrot (5%), Cauliflower (5%), Brown Rice (4%), Peas, Chickpeas, Spinach, Creamed Coconut, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Coriander
Keep Refrigerated Between 0°C and 5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing. If freezing, freeze within use by date and consume within three months.
Microwave
Instructions: (900 Cat E.): Remove sleeve and lid. Rest lid loosely on top to allow steam to escape. Heat for 3 1/2 mins on full power, stirring halfway through. Allow to stand for 1 min. As microwave powers vary, please check manufacturer's instructions. If heating from frozen, allow extra time.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Guidelines only. Check contents are piping hot before serving.
Do not reheat once cooled.
Caution: beware of escaping steam when removing lid. Handle carefully to avoid scalding.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Warm on a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until piping hot (usually 5-6 mins). If heating from frozen, allow extra time.
Produced in the UK
Pack. Recycle Pot. Recyclable
380g ℮
|Typical Values
|(Microwaved) Per 100g
|(Microwaved) Per Pot
|Energy kJ
|311
|1183
|Energy kcal
|74
|282
|Fat
|2.1g
|8.2g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|38g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|13g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|9.1g
|Protein
|2.5g
|9.4g
|Salt
|0.51g
|1.9g
Despite being handmade with care, the chickpeas may contain an occasional mineral stone.
