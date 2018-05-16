Noel Iberico Ham 70G

Product Description
- Ibérico Ham 50% Iberian breed.
- Our Ibérico ham is made from specially selected Ibérico pigs in South West Spain. A breed renowned for its flavoursome meat. This air dried ham is matured for a minimum of 24 months to develop its distinct nutty flavour.
- Christmas is a time of celebration, bringing together family and friends to enjoy the festivities with delicious food and drink to tantalise your taste buds.
- Ibérico is considered the ultimate pork meat, made from specially selected Ibérico pigs fed on a diet of cereals giving it a rich, nutty flavour. Our Ibérico ham is matured for a minimum of 24 months allowing the naturally occurring marbled fat to develop its umami rich flavour and silky smooth texture.
- Delicious served at room temperature simply as it is, or enjoy as we do in Spain with lightly toasted bread and the juice of half a tomato squeezed on top, finished with a little olive oil.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Product certified by ICC, No IB 284/26
- Cured for 24 months
- Environment Friendly
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
Iberian Pork, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Sugar
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0° and 7°C. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'Use by' date shown. For best results remove pack from fridge and leave at room temperature 10 minutes before eating.Best before: / Batch: see package.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Name and address
- Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.,
- Pla de Begudà,
- 17857 St. Joan Les Fonts,
- Girona,
- España.
- Noel Foods Limited,
Return to
- Noel Foods Limited,
- Noel Foods Ltd,
- Hamilton House,
- Mabledon,
- Place,
- London,
- WC1H 9BB.
- export@noel.es
- www.noel.es
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1498 kJ/360kcal
|Fat
|25g
|of which Saturates
|8,9g
|Carbohydrates
|0,7g
|of which Sugars
|<0,5g
|Protein
|33g
|Salt
|5,0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.