We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Pork, Sage & Caramelised Onion Stuffed Turkey Crown Serves 6-8

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco British Pork, Sage & Caramelised Onion Stuffed Turkey Crown Serves 6-8
£25.00
£12.50/kg

Per 150g

Energy
1079kJ
257kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
9.2g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.76g

medium

13%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Turkey crown with backbone and prime wing, basted with butter baste and added water, stuffed with pork, sage & caramelised onion stuffing, topped with smoked streaky bacon with bay leaves and a honey glaze sachet.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS A boneless turkey selection prepared for easy carving. A real showstopper Stuffed with pork, sage & caramelised onion, this Crown is dressed with smoked streaky bacon and has been stock basted to keep the moisture in and paired with a sweet sticking honey glaze. A brilliant combination of flavours provides a perfect centrepiece for the Christmas dinner table. Perfect with all the traditional trimmings. Our turkey tastes great with a homemade rich gravy using the turkey cooking juices. Check out our carving tips on tesco.com/realfood. Our British turkeys are carefully selected and reared to a high standard of welfare by our trusted farmers. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 2KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (74%), Pork, Sage & Caramelised Onion Stuffing (15%) [Pork, Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Salt, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Parsley, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon (3%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Honey Glaze Sachet [Clear Honey, Glucose Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Lemon Concentrate, Sea Salt, Black Pepper], Butteroil (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Flavouring (Milk), Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 26-34 hours in the fridge. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 Remove sleeve and place glaze sachet to one side. This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging. For best results we recommend cooking in the bag. Do not pierce or open before cooking. After cooking time, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for time stated on label (20 mins per kg plus 70 mins), Cut bag 10 minutes before end of cooking and pour over glaze. Please note when removing the bag the clip will be very hot

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Cooking Precautions

  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer
  • If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest.

Produce of

Made using British turkey and pork.

Number of uses

min 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
  • Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat.. Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

View all Fresh Turkey

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

null Review |||| null Reviews

Average of null stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not worth the money

2 stars

Poor quality mainly stuffing and bones. Family disappointed, not worth the full price that I paid for Christmas dinner. All I can say is that I’m glad I’m a vegetarian. I don’t recommend this and won’t be buying it again.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here