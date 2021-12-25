Tesco British Pork, Sage & Caramelised Onion Stuffed Turkey Crown Serves 6-8

Not worth the money
Poor quality mainly stuffing and bones. Family disappointed, not worth the full price that I paid for Christmas dinner. All I can say is that I’m glad I’m a vegetarian. I don’t recommend this and won’t be buying it again.
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (74%), Pork, Sage & Caramelised Onion Stuffing (15%) [Pork, Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Salt, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Parsley, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon (3%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Honey Glaze Sachet [Clear Honey, Glucose Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Lemon Concentrate, Sea Salt, Black Pepper], Butteroil (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Flavouring (Milk), Rosemary Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 26-34 hours in the fridge. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Oven
Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 Remove sleeve and place glaze sachet to one side. This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging. For best results we recommend cooking in the bag. Do not pierce or open before cooking. After cooking time, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for time stated on label (20 mins per kg plus 70 mins), Cut bag 10 minutes before end of cooking and pour over glaze. Please note when removing the bag the clip will be very hot
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Made using British turkey and pork.
min 8 Servings
Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat.. Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
