Tesco Finest 2 Basted Loin Steaks With Sage & Apple 402G

Product Description
- Boneless outdoor bred apple flavour pork loin steaks with added water, black pepper and a sage and apple flavoured butter.
- Basted with concentrated apple juice and butter, and topped with a sprinkle of herbs and cracked pepper, these succulent pork steaks are perfect for elevating your supper.
- Basted with apple concentrate and butter, and topped with a sprinkle of herbs and cracked pepper.
- Pack size: 402G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (86%), Water, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Rosemary, Sugar, Black Pepper, Salt, Concentrated Apple Juice, Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sage, Tapioca Starch, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Peppercorns, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Dried Sage, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Apple Powder, Dried Thyme.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 16-20 mins Brush lightly with oil. Pan fry on a medium/high heat for 1 minute 30 seconds on each side. Place on a baking tray, add butter and rosemary on top of steaks in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 13-17 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
426g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork steak (183g**)
|Energy
|988kJ / 237kcal
|1807kJ / 434kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|28.5g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|12.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|21.9g
|40.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 426g typically weighs 366g.
|-
|-
