Light & Free Skyr Yogurt Vanilla & Slted Caramel 150G

Product Description
- Icelandic Style strained yogurt with vanilla, flavourings and with sweeteners.
- Light* & Free
- *Contains over 30% fewer calories than most full fat flavoured skyr products.
- Delicious Skyr yogurt with smooth vanilla and sweet salted caramel flavour, High in protein with a luxuriously thick and creamy texture. Absolutely no artificial sweeteners, added sugar** or fat.
- A tasty nutritious snack.
- **Contains naturally occurring sugars.
- Let your taste buds sing with delight!
- Sweetened with an extract from the stevia leaf
- Look Smell Taste, Don't Waste
- 14g Protein Per Pot
- No artificial sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Potassium Chloride), Carrot Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Bourbon Vanilla Powder, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Thickener (Carrageenan), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in blue.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Contains Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Danone Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- ROI 1800 949992 Callsave
- Danone Ltd,
Return to
- UK Free Phone 0808 144 9451
- Danone Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- ROI 1800 949992 Callsave
- Danone Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1 pot (150g)
|%RI*** per pot
|Energy
|223kJ
|335kJ
|-
|53kcal
|80kcal
|4
|Fat (g)
|<0.5
|<0.5
|0
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1
|<0.1
|1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|3.7
|5.5
|2
|of which sugars (g)
|3.1
|4.7
|5
|Protein (g)
|9.3
|14
|28
|Salt (g)
|0.05
|0.08
|1
|Calcium (mg)
|100
|150
|19
|***Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021