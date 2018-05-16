Richmond Toad In The Hole Kit 612G
Product Description
- 10 Thick Pork Sausages with a batter mix sachet.
- It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages… and we should do… we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! We've now created our Toad in the Hole Meal Kit, guaranteed to make all the family happy.
- Richmond is a registered trademark.
- Our own Irish recipe
- Dish containing toad in the hole
- Easy meal kit
- Pack size: 612G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (27%), Water, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Rusk (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Pork Fat, Salt, Egg Albumen Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabiliser: Guar Gum*, Whole Egg Powder, Flavourings, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Alpha-tocopherol, Colour: Carmine, Casing: Beef Collagen, * A vegetable based ingredient that helps keep our sausages succulent, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Refrigerated Below 5°C.Sausages suitable for freezing but store batter mix separately in a cool dry place. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas Mark 8.
Whisk together batter powder with 200ml water until all combined (2 mins)
Place sausages and 1-2 tbsp of oil into a medium ovenproof dish (metal works well!), place in the preheated oven on the middle shelf and cook for 10 minutes.
After 10 minutes, drop the oven temperature down to 210°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 6, give the batter a final whisk, turn the sausages and pour the batter into the oven dish with the sausages.
Cook for a further 30-40 minutes (try not to open the oven while it is cooking!)
Check the batter is nice and crispy and enjoy!
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Serve with your favourite veggies, potatoes and gravy.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
Return to
- Drop us a line:
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Freephone: 0800 783 4321
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
612g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Oven-Baked Toad in the Hole contains
|1 Oven-Baked Portion (167g) contains
|Energy
|1064kJ/255kcal
|1777kJ/426kcal
|Fat
|15g
|24g
|of which saturates
|5.2g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|31g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|2.1g
|Protein
|11g
|18g
|Salt
|1.9g
|3.1g
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
