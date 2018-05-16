We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Sunflower Seeds 100G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Organic Sunflower Seeds 100G

Low Everyday Price

£1.70
£17.00/kg

Low Everyday Price

Per 10g

Energy
249kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2485kJ / 600kcal

Product Description

  • Organic sunflower seeds.
  • Naturally delicious light seed flavour
  • Harvested at the peak of the season with a slightly nutty taste
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Seed.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g
Energy2485kJ / 600kcal249kJ / 60kcal
Fat47.5g4.8g
Saturates6.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate18.6g1.9g
Sugars1.7g0.2g
Fibre6.7g0.7g
Protein21.1g2.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

View all Cooking Nuts & Seeds

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasty and healthy snack

5 stars

I have these as a tasty snack and they are delicious. Sometimes I sprinkle them on yogurt and they have a nice nutty flavour.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here