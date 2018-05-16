We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sliced Chicken Breast With Sage & Onion 180G

Tesco Sliced Chicken Breast With Sage & Onion 180G
£ 2.50
£1.39/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy528kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Oven roasted chicken breast cooked in a sage, onion and caramelised sugar marinade.
  • Chicken breast marinated in sage and onion seasoning. Made with 100% chicken breast.
  • Can be eaten cold for use in sandwiches or salads or can be served hot as part of a Roast Dinner.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (94%), Cornflour, Sugar, Onion Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Sage, Seasoned Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken Extract, Salt], Caramelised Sugar Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sage Extract, Paprika Extract.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
800W 2 mins 20 secs/900W 2 mins.
Spread the slices evenly on a microwaveable plate, ensuring they don't overlap.
Cover with microwaveable film and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (90g)
Energy587kJ / 139kcal528kJ / 125kcal
Fat2.7g2.4g
Saturates1.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate2.2g2.0g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein26.2g23.6g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

