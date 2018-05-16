Tesco Sliced Chicken Breast With Sage & Onion 180G

- Energy528kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.3g5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ / 139kcal
Product Description
- Oven roasted chicken breast cooked in a sage, onion and caramelised sugar marinade.
- Chicken breast marinated in sage and onion seasoning. Made with 100% chicken breast.
- Can be eaten cold for use in sandwiches or salads or can be served hot as part of a Roast Dinner.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (94%), Cornflour, Sugar, Onion Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Sage, Seasoned Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken Extract, Salt], Caramelised Sugar Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sage Extract, Paprika Extract.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
800W 2 mins 20 secs/900W 2 mins.
Spread the slices evenly on a microwaveable plate, ensuring they don't overlap.
Cover with microwaveable film and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
Produce of
Made using EU chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (90g)
|Energy
|587kJ / 139kcal
|528kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|26.2g
|23.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
