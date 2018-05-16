New
Tesco 12 Smoked Salmon Canapes 100G
3 canapés
- Energy
- 227kJ
-
- 55kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.41g
- 7%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 910kJ / 219kcal
Product Description
- Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) canapés, 8 with full fat soft cheese, salmon and dill and 4 with full fat soft cheese, salmon and semi dried tomato.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- RESPONSIBLY SOURCED Delicate and creamy mousses with kiln smoked salmon
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Smoked Salmon & Dill Canapés:
Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Smoked Salmon (28%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Salmon (Fish) (14%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Fish Gelatine, Cornflour, Dill, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ground Black Pepper.
Smoked Salmon & Semi Dried Tomato Canapés:
Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Smoked Salmon (28%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Salmon (Fish) (14%), Semi Dried Tomato, Water, Fish Gelatine, Tomato Paste, Basil, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Garlic, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in Norway, U.K., Scotland and Ireland.
Preparation and Usage
Serve directly from fridge. Turn upside down and press to aid decanting.
Tip:For just a few at a time, peel film back per row.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 canapés (25g)
|Energy
|910kJ / 219kcal
|227kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|7.8g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|13.3g
|3.3g
|Salt
|1.63g
|0.41g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.