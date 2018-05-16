Tesco Pork Steaks With Sage Butter & Apple 345G

- Energy1349kJ 324kcal16%
Product Description
- Boneless pork loin steaks with added water and a sage and onion flavoured coating, with apple and sage butter and Bramley apple slices.
- Our seasoned pork steaks are simple to cook with sage butter and Bramley apple slices. Ideal with baby potatoes and your favourite seasonal vegetables.
- READY TO COOK Seasoned pork loin steaks with sage butter and Bramley apple slices
- Pack size: 345G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (66%), Bramley Apple (17%) [Apple, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Calcium Chloride, Salt], Butter (Milk), Water, Sugar, Dried Onion, Salt, Cornflour, Sage, Apple Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Parsley, Black Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Thyme, Coriander Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Paprika Extract, Sage Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry 8 mins For bet results pan fry. Remove all packaging and set butter and apples to one side. Heat pan to a medium heat. Add a teaspoon of oil and place the steaks in the pan.t Fry for 4 minutes, turn the steaks and add the apple slices, turning the apple after 2 minutes to colour both sides. Turn down to low heat and add the butter, baste over the apples and steaks, continue cooking for a further 2 minutes.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Made using British or EU pork. See front of pack for specific origin.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
345g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (137g**)
|Energy
|985kJ / 236kcal
|1349kJ / 324kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|21.1g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|8.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|8.5g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.3g
|Protein
|17.8g
|24.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 345g typically weighs 274g.
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.
