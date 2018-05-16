Tesco Carbonara Style Bacon Loin Steaks 310G
- Energy982kJ 236kcal12%
- Fat15.0g21%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt2.7g45%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 847kJ / 203kcal
Product Description
- Bacon loin steaks topped with a cheese sauce and a black pepper and parsley crumb.
- An easy midweek meal solution, bacon loin steaks served with chunky chips and a leafy salad.
- READY TO COOK Topped with a cheese sauce, black pepper and parsley crumb.
- Pack size: 310G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Bacon Loin Steaks (67%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Cheese Sauce (29%) [Milk, Water, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Yeast, Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C /Gas 6 Chilled: 25 mins Remove sleeve and film lid from foil tray. Retain pad underneath steaks during cooking to absorb excess cooking liquid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove pad from bottom of steaks before serving and discard. Do not overcook.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
310g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (116g**)
|Energy
|847kJ / 203kcal
|982kJ / 236kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|3.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|18.6g
|21.6g
|Salt
|2.3g
|2.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 310g typically weighs 232g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.
