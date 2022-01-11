We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Strawberry & Vanilla Cheesecake 100G

£ 1.40
£1.40/100g

Per pot

Energy
1132kJ
270kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
12.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.7g

high

49%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.3g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1132kJ / 270kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan layered dessert with crumbled biscuit, vanilla flavoured coconut alternative to cream and strawberry compote.
  • Sweet, crumbly vegan biscuit base topped with rich vanilla flavoured coconut alternative to cream and sweet strawberry compote
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Purée from Concentrate (10%), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Rice, Corn Starch, Coconut Cream (2.5%), Dried Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Citrus Fibre, Alcohol, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Modified Tapioca Starch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectins), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Dextrose, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Black Carrot Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot (100g)
Energy1132kJ / 270kcal1132kJ / 270kcal
Fat12.0g12.0g
Saturates9.7g9.7g
Carbohydrate37.0g37.0g
Sugars18.3g18.3g
Fibre3.3g3.3g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..

very sad looking and mushy. Tastes fine but dont r

2 stars

very sad looking and mushy. Tastes fine but dont recommend.

