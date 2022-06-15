Tesco Cumberland Sausage Casserole 560G

The veg did not cook it was hard and could not eat
The veg did not cook it was hard and could not eat it and the sauce was watery sausages were ok
Wonderful product.
Tasteless, went in the bin
Really quite yummy
I enjoyed this dish very much. Lasted me for 2 meals with the addition of mashed potatoes and green veg.
Delicious tasty meal.
Lovely flavour with lots of bite size sausages. Comes in tasty gravy with flavoursome vegetables. Went well with a baked potato. Definitely buying again.
Shame it is not available now.
Absolutely delicious. Not a bad word to say.