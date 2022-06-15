We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Cumberland Sausage Casserole 560G

3.7(6)Write a review
£4.00
£7.15/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
1072kJ
257kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
17.2g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.5g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.04g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 932kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • 12 mini pork sausages with onion gravy, red onion, carrot, parsnip, swede, and leek.
  • This easy to cook sausage casserole has tasty Cumberland seasoned sausages, root vegetables and tasty onion gravy for a classic family favourite meal that’s full of flavour
  • READY TO COOK Mini pork sausages with root vegetables and onion gravy
  • Pack size: 560G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cumberland Sausage (53%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Coriander Powder, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Mace, Sage, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sage Extract], Red Onion, Water, Carrot, Parsnip, Swede, Leek, Brown Sugar, Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Red Wine (Sulphites), Cornflour, Beef Extract, Parsley, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Filled into UK & non-UK casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

560g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (115g**)
Energy932kJ / 224kcal1072kJ / 257kcal
Fat14.9g17.2g
Saturates5.1g5.8g
Carbohydrate12.6g14.5g
Sugars5.7g6.5g
Fibre1.2g1.4g
Protein9.1g10.5g
Salt0.90g1.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 560g typically weighs 460g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

View all Fresh Pork

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The veg did not cook it was hard and could not eat

2 stars

The veg did not cook it was hard and could not eat it and the sauce was watery sausages were ok

Wonderful product.

5 stars

Wonderful product.

Tasteless, went in the bin

1 stars

Tasteless, went in the bin

Really quite yummy

4 stars

I enjoyed this dish very much. Lasted me for 2 meals with the addition of mashed potatoes and green veg.

Delicious tasty meal.

5 stars

Lovely flavour with lots of bite size sausages. Comes in tasty gravy with flavoursome vegetables. Went well with a baked potato. Definitely buying again.

Shame it is not available now.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Not a bad word to say.

