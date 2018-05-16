MGK Mexicana Slow Cooked Beef Chilli & Sweet Potato Wedges 420g
- Energy2104kJ 501kcal25%
- Fat16.5g24%
- Saturates4.3g22%
- Sugars33.7g37%
- Salt2.36g40%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2104kJ/501kcal
Product Description
- Minced Beef in a Tomato, Chipotle Chilli and Beans Sauce with Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges, Pickled Red Onions Topped with Medium Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Coriander and Paprika.
- Smoky beef and bean chilli with Mexican style aromatics and a hint of chocolate, served with smoky sweet potatoes and pickled red onions.
- Inspired by Mexico
- Eaten at Home
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges (38%), Beef (12%), Tomato, White Onion, Black Turtle Beans, Water, Black Eyed Beans, Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Red Kidney Beans, Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Sugar, Lime Juice, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Beef Extract, Muscovado Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Cocoa Mass, Tomato Purée, Cumin Powder, Molasses, Oregano, Cumin Seed, Beef Fat, Cocoa Butter, Black Pepper, Onion Concentrate, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Bay, Cinnamon, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Clove Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Onion Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Potato Starch, Jalapeño Chilli, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Made using British Beef
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven - 190°C/Fan 170°C or Gas mark 5. Remove sleeve and film, placing directly on shelf in the centre of oven for 25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir sauce before serving.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave heating.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Why not turn things up a notch with a dash of chilli sauce or a squeeze of line?
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- MGK Mexicana,
- PO Box 10940,
- Leicester,
- LE3 3JZ.
- MGK Mexicana IRE
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
Net Contents
420g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When heated according to instructions Per Pack (380g**)
|When heated according to instructions Per 100g
|Energy
|2104kJ/501kcal
|554kJ/132kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|4.4g
|of which saturates
|4.3g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|58.8g
|15.5g
|of which sugars
|33.7g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|13.2g
|3.5g
|Protein
|22.7g
|6.0g
|Salt
|2.36g
|0.62g
