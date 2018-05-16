Product Description
- Old Spice 2 Pack Gift Set
- Old Spice Dark Captain Gift Set For Men with Captain Deodorant Stick and Shower Gel. mantastic products in a irresistsable gift set, how is this not in your basket yet?! scents in different forms. All of them awesome. In stunning giftboxes. And the best part? You can buy it now for your legendary man. Or your Secret Santa. Or yourself.
- Old Spice delicious scents make any man.. and your gift.. Unforgettable
- 80 years of experience condensed into the perfect gift for a legendary man
- Includes Captain deodorant stick 50mL and shower gel 250mL
- Step up your gifting game
- Box made from 80% recycled paper, packaging from responsible sources
Information
Ingredients
Deodorant Stick: Dipropylene Glycol; Aqua; Propylene Glycol; Sodium Stearate; Poloxamine 1307; Parfum; PPG-3 Myristyl Ether; Tetrasodium EDTA; Linalool; Hexyl Cinnamal; Citronellol; Limonene; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; CI 42090, Shower Gel + Shampoo: Aqua; Sodium Laureth Sulfate; Sodium Lauryl Sulfate; Sodium Chloride; Cocamidopropyl Betaine; Parfum; Sodium Citrate; Sodium Benzoate; Citric Acid; Linalool; Disodium EDTA; Sodium Hydroxide; Hexyl Cinnamal; Citronellol; Magnesium Nitrate; Methylchloroisothiazolinone; Magnesium Chloride; Methylisothiazolinone; CI 42090; CI 17200
Produce of
Poland
Warnings
- If rash develops discontinue use. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 8003286443
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Safety information
