Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set
New
Product Description
- DOVE MEN+CARE DAILY CARE TRIO GIFT SET
- This Christmas give someone a triple dose of comfort, care and confidence with the Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set. It's your way of showing him you care and keeping him feeling comfortable and protected all day long. Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of male strength: one with care at its centre. Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger, this gift set was designed using three full-size Dove Men+Care products that team up to cleanse and protect his skin. This trio of Christmas gifts for men reduces the risk of irritation and leaves his skin feeling comfortable and fresh all day. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml, with ¼ moisturiser technology, provides 48-hour sweat and odour protection – it's tough on odour, not on skin, with a long-lasting, subtle scent. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body Wash 250 ml is a body and face wash that helps keep a man's skin hydrated and looking healthy. Infused with a blend of caffeine and menthol, Dove Men+Care 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250 ml washes away dirt and grease, leaving hair feeling refreshed, visibly stronger and more resilient against breakage. Dove Men+Care means skincare products engineered for men, so you know he’ll have comfortable, cared for skin that’s reliably fresh all day. No matter the occasion, this gift box will shine among gifts for him. It’s the ideal Christmas or birthday present for dads, sons, uncles or brothers.
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set features three Christmas gifts for men: a 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner, an anti-perspirant deodorant and a body & face wash
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray 150 ml has a subtle scent to fight sweat and odour
- Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250 ml deeply cleans and invigorates hair with a refreshing effect
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Face and Body Wash 250 ml is infused with MicroMoisture technology which protects skin against dryness, making it feel healthy and strong
- All three skincare products included in this gift set are designed to protect and care, keeping skin hydrated and fresh all day – tough on sweat, not on skin
- This gift set makes a perfect stocking filler, Secret Santa present or just a little extra something to show him you care
Information
Ingredients
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Compressed Antiperspirant Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090. Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2in1 Fortifying Shampoo + Conditioner Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethiconol, Carbomer, Menthol, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Caffeine, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-6, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
France
Warnings
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Compressed Antiperspirant DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray for as long as your normal Dove Men+Care antiperspirant. CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2in1 Fortifying Shampoo + Conditioner CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Compressed Antiperspirant DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray for as long as your normal Dove Men+Care antiperspirant. CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2in1 Fortifying Shampoo + Conditioner CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.