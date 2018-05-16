MGK Mexicana Barbacoa Pulled Beef Burrito 420g

- Energy3777kJ 899kcal45%
- Fat31.6g45%
- Saturates13.1g66%
- Sugars8.2g9%
- Salt3.45g58%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930kJ/222kcal
Product Description
- Pulled Marinated Beef with a Bean Mix. A Tomato. Lime and Chipotle Cooked Long Grain Rice Mix. Topped with Medium Cheddar Cheese. Mozzarella Cheese in a Tortilla Wrap.
- © Copyright 2021
- Inspired by Mexico
- Eaten at Home
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (12%), Black Turtle Beans, Black Eyed Beans, Water, Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Onion, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Red Chilli Purée, Paprika, Red Onion, Potato Starch, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seed, Fructose, Vinegar Powder, Oregano, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Chipotle Chilli, Tomato Powder, Maize Starch, Black Pepper, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Red Pepper, Smoked Salt, Garlic Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Made using British and Irish Beef
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven - 190°C/Fan 170°C or Gas mark 5. Tear label and loosen paper before heating. Place directly on the shelf for 35 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Label - glued. Recyclable
Name and address
- MGK Mexicana,
- PO Box 10940,
- Leicester,
- LE3 3JZ.
- MGK Mexicana IRE,
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
Return to
- MGK Mexicana,
- PO Box 10940,
- Leicester,
- LE3 3JZ.
- MGK Mexicana IRE,
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
- Henry Street,
- Limerick,
- V94 K5R6.
- hola@mgkmexicana.co.uk
Net Contents
420g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When heated according to instructions: per 100g:
|Energy
|930kJ/222kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24.8g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|Protein
|11.6g
|Salt
|0.85g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021