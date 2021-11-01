We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Rainbow Mini Marshmallows 100G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Rainbow Mini Marshmallows 100G
£1.00
£1.00/100g

1/4 of a pack

Energy
363kJ
85kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.6g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1452kJ / 342kcal

Product Description

  • Mini vanilla flavoured marshmallows.
  • SOFT & SQUIDGEY Adds gooeyness to your bakes and hot chocolates
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Corn Starch, Water, Pork Gelatine, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (25g)
Energy1452kJ / 342kcal363kJ / 85kcal
Fat0.3g<0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate80.2g20.1g
Sugars54.3g13.6g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein4.3g1.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Cake Decorating & Cases

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good value

5 stars

Used in a Rocky road Good quality. Didn’t melt stayed solid

Very nice and sweet

5 stars

Very nice and sweet

These are lovely little treats . Great to with hot

5 stars

These are lovely little treats . Great to with hot chocolate.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here