We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 20 Pork & Apple Pigs In Blankets 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 20 Pork & Apple Pigs In Blankets 400G
£3.60
£9.00/kg

2 pigs in blankets

Energy
347kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
5.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

high

10%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Pork cocktail sausages with dried apple and apple sauce, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon.
  • SUCCULENT & JUICY Pork sausages with dried apple, apple sauce and smoked streaky bacon
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (67%), Water, Pork Fat, Rice Flour, Dried Apple [Dried Apple, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite)], Apple Sauce [Apple, Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cider Vinegar, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Pork Rind, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Trisodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Coriander, Cumin, Ginger, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Paprika Extract. 

Sausage filled into non-UK beef casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Turn once.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

approx. 10 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

View all Frozen Sausages

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here