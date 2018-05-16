Tesco 20 Pork & Apple Pigs In Blankets 400G

2 pigs in blankets
- Energy
- 347kJ
-
- 83kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.1g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.60g
- 10%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
Product Description
- Pork cocktail sausages with dried apple and apple sauce, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon.
- SUCCULENT & JUICY Pork sausages with dried apple, apple sauce and smoked streaky bacon
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (67%), Water, Pork Fat, Rice Flour, Dried Apple [Dried Apple, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite)], Apple Sauce [Apple, Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cider Vinegar, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Pork Rind, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Trisodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Coriander, Cumin, Ginger, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Paprika Extract.
Sausage filled into non-UK beef casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Turn once.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
approx. 10 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
