We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco St Clement’s Turkey Trio 1.5kg Serves 6

3.8(4)Write a review
Tesco St Clement’s Turkey Trio 1.5kg Serves 6
£15.00
£10.00/kg

Per 150g

Energy
1152kJ
274kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.5g

low

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 768kJ / 183kcal

Product Description

  • Turkey breast joint basted with turkey stock. Turkey boneless rolled thigh stuffed with pork, orange & cranberry stuffing. Turkey breast rolled around a pork, sage & caramelised apple stuffing topped with smoked streaky bacon.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS A boneless turkey selection prepared for easy carving This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Basted Turkey Breast: Turkey Breast (92%), Water, Turkey Extract, Maize Starch, Salt, Brown Sugar, Bay Leaf, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise.

Rolled Thigh Joint with Pork, Cranberry and Orange Stuffing: Turkey Thigh (80%), Pork, Cranberry and Orange Stuffing (13%) [Pork, Cranberry, Orange Zest, Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Rice Flour, Sugar, Gram Flour, Concentrated Orange Juice, Water, Parsley, Salt, Ginger Purée, Black Pepper, Thyme, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Maize Starch, Dextrose], Water, Turkey Extract, Maize Starch, Salt, Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Orange Zest, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise.

Turkey Breast Parcel with Pork, Sage and Apple Stuffing: Turkey Breast (75%), Pork, Sage and Caramelised Apple Stuffing (11%) [Pork, Apple, Water, Dried Apple, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Sage, Sugar, Salt, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide)], Smoked Streaky Bacon with Added Water (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Turkey Extract, Maize Starch, Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 1hr 35min Remove the outer packaging and leave meat pad in the tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven. Baste occasionally throughout cooking. Remove from the oven, cover with kitchen foil and rest for 30 minutes in a warm place before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
  • If they are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest.

Produce of

Made using British turkey and pork.

Number of uses

approx 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy768kJ / 183kcal1152kJ / 274kcal
Fat7.0g10.5g
Saturates2.3g3.5g
Carbohydrate0.9g1.3g
Sugars0.8g1.2g
Fibre0.7g1.0g
Protein28.9g43.3g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product contains raw meat.. Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

View all Fresh Turkey

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Turkey well past retirement age?!

1 stars

I cooked this following the instructions to the letter and EVERY one of the three pieces was so chewy they were inedible. Ruined meal - never again!

Another Christmas winner!

5 stars

Since it was only going to be the 2 of us this Christmas, we decided to give this a go as we had been so impressed with last year's turkey crown. We were extremely pleased and managed to stretch it to several meals. Easy to cook and super tasty and moist - will look out for this again next year. Well done Tesco !

perfect

5 stars

Just the two of us. I like thigh, my husband likes breast. So we were both happy. Plus enough for us for 3 generous meals. And very tasty. would definately buy again

I have not tasted this product yet, ideally I woul

4 stars

I have not tasted this product yet, ideally I would like an individual serving of some breast and dark leg/thigh meat. As I live on my own I wouldn't take to cooking a whole turkey, so a turkey 'parcel' would be glorious. This has sparked my interest though

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here