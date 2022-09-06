Tesco St Clement’s Turkey Trio 1.5kg Serves 6

Turkey well past retirement age?!
I cooked this following the instructions to the letter and EVERY one of the three pieces was so chewy they were inedible. Ruined meal - never again!
Another Christmas winner!
Since it was only going to be the 2 of us this Christmas, we decided to give this a go as we had been so impressed with last year's turkey crown. We were extremely pleased and managed to stretch it to several meals. Easy to cook and super tasty and moist - will look out for this again next year. Well done Tesco !
perfect
Just the two of us. I like thigh, my husband likes breast. So we were both happy. Plus enough for us for 3 generous meals. And very tasty. would definately buy again
I have not tasted this product yet, ideally I would like an individual serving of some breast and dark leg/thigh meat. As I live on my own I wouldn't take to cooking a whole turkey, so a turkey 'parcel' would be glorious. This has sparked my interest though