Tesco Finest Ready to Cook Coated Prawn Selection Serves 4-6

1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 1347kJ
-
- 322kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 16.9g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.0g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.85g
- 31%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1020kJ / 244kcal
Product Description
- King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a spicy breadcrumb coating. King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a lemon and herb crumb. King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a light batter coating. Spicy chilli mayonnaise.
- Crisp & Plump Jumbo king prawns 3 ways Spicy king prawns, lemon & herb breaded king prawns, and king prawns in a light tempura batter with sriracha mayo Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 14 mins Place mayonnaise pot to one side, ready to eat. Spread prawns evenly on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Preparation and Usage
Sriracha Mayonnaise, stir before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (132g**)
|Energy
|1020kJ / 244kcal
|1347kJ / 322kcal
|Fat
|12.8g
|16.9g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|20.4g
|26.9g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|11.2g
|14.8g
|Salt
|1.40g
|1.85g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 528g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 562kJ
-
- 134kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.2g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.77g
- 13%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 969kJ / 231kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (61%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Wheat Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Wheat Fibre, Parsley, Coriander Leaf, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (58g**)
|Energy
|969kJ / 231kcal
|562kJ / 134kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|18.3g
|10.6g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|14.5g
|8.4g
|Salt
|1.32g
|0.77g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 559kJ
-
- 133kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.1g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.9g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.83g
- 14%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 963kJ / 230kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (61%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sugar, Chilli Flakes, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Parsley, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Tomato Powder, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Yeast Extract, Chipotle Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cumin Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Capsicum Extract, Cane Molasses, Black Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (58g**)
|Energy
|963kJ / 230kcal
|559kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|10.5g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|23.1g
|13.4g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|10.2g
|5.9g
|Salt
|1.43g
|0.83g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 172kJ
-
- 41kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.6g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.22g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
medium
medium
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1321kJ / 319kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Water, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Cornflour, Dried Egg Yolk, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Flour, Maltodextrin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100
|1/4 of a pack (13g)
|Energy
|1321kJ / 319kcal
|172kJ / 41kcal
|Fat
|27.7g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|9.3g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|1.6g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.67g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 349kJ
-
- 84kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.4g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.41g
- 7%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1058kJ / 253kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (54%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Maize Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (33g**)
|Energy
|1058kJ / 253kcal
|349kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|21.3g
|7.0g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|11.1g
|3.7g
|Salt
|1.25g
|0.41g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
