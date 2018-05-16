We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Ready to Cook Coated Prawn Selection Serves 4-6

Tesco Finest Ready to Cook Coated Prawn Selection Serves 4-6
1/4 of a pack

Energy
1347kJ
322kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
16.9g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.85g

high

31%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1020kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a spicy breadcrumb coating. King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a lemon and herb crumb. King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a light batter coating. Spicy chilli mayonnaise.
  • Crisp & Plump Jumbo king prawns 3 ways Spicy king prawns, lemon & herb breaded king prawns, and king prawns in a light tempura batter with sriracha mayo Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 14 mins Place mayonnaise pot to one side, ready to eat. Spread prawns evenly on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Sriracha Mayonnaise, stir before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (132g**)
Energy1020kJ / 244kcal1347kJ / 322kcal
Fat12.8g16.9g
Saturates1.4g1.8g
Carbohydrate20.4g26.9g
Sugars2.3g3.0g
Fibre1.2g1.6g
Protein11.2g14.8g
Salt1.40g1.85g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 528g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

1/4 of a pack

Energy
562kJ
134kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.77g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 969kJ / 231kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (61%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Wheat Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Wheat Fibre, Parsley, Coriander Leaf, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (58g**)
Energy969kJ / 231kcal562kJ / 134kcal
Fat10.8g6.2g
Saturates1.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate18.3g10.6g
Sugars0.9g0.5g
Fibre1.6g0.9g
Protein14.5g8.4g
Salt1.32g0.77g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/4 of a pack

Energy
559kJ
133kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.83g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 963kJ / 230kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (61%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sugar, Chilli Flakes, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Parsley, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Tomato Powder, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Yeast Extract, Chipotle Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cumin Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Capsicum Extract, Cane Molasses, Black Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (58g**)
Energy963kJ / 230kcal559kJ / 133kcal
Fat10.5g6.1g
Saturates1.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate23.1g13.4g
Sugars3.3g1.9g
Fibre1.1g0.6g
Protein10.2g5.9g
Salt1.43g0.83g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/4 of a pack

Energy
172kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

high

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1321kJ / 319kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Water, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Cornflour, Dried Egg Yolk, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Flour, Maltodextrin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 1001/4 of a pack (13g)
Energy1321kJ / 319kcal172kJ / 41kcal
Fat27.7g3.6g
Saturates3.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate15.6g2.0g
Sugars9.3g1.2g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein1.6g0.2g
Salt1.67g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1/4 of a pack

Energy
349kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1058kJ / 253kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (54%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Maize Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (33g**)
Energy1058kJ / 253kcal349kJ / 84kcal
Fat13.5g4.4g
Saturates1.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate21.3g7.0g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre1.2g0.4g
Protein11.1g3.7g
Salt1.25g0.41g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
