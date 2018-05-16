Nature Valley Oats & Honey Protein Bar 38G

1 x bar (38g)
- Energy
- 643kJ
- 154kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1692 kJ/
Product Description
- Soft-baked protein bar made with whole grain oats, barley and honey.
- © General Mills
- Protein soft bake made with real honey and 100% whole grain oats and barley
- Convenient option as part of a busy breakfast
- High in Protein and Fibre
- No artificial flavours, colors or preservatives
- Pack size: 38G
- High in Protein
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats (16%) (Flakes, Flour), Soy Protein Isolate, Palm Fat, Humectant (Glycerol), Chicory Root Extract, Whole Grain Barley Flakes (7%), Fructose, Honey (5%), Sugar, Milk Proteins, Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides, Glucose Syrup, Egg White Powder, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Grape Juice Concentrate (Grape Juice, Rice Starch), Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Water
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts and Wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- Nature Valley™
- Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- careline.scandinavia@genmills.com
- www.naturevalley.com
Net Contents
38g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x bar (38g)
|%* (38g)
|Energy
|1692 kJ/
|643 kJ/
|8%
|404 kcal
|154 kcal
|Fat
|15.5 g
|5.9 g
|8%
|of which saturates
|6.1 g
|2.3 g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|43.5 g
|16.5 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|19.4 g
|7.4 g
|8%
|Fibre
|7.8 g
|3.0 g
|Protein
|22.0 g
|8.4 g
|17%
|Salt
|0.97 g
|0.37 g
|6%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
