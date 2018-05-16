We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature Valley Oats & Honey Protein Bar 38G

Nature Valley Oats & Honey Protein Bar 38G

1 x bar (38g)

Energy
643kJ
154kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1692 kJ/

Product Description

  • Soft-baked protein bar made with whole grain oats, barley and honey.
  • © General Mills
  • Protein soft bake made with real honey and 100% whole grain oats and barley
  • Convenient option as part of a busy breakfast
  • High in Protein and Fibre
  • No artificial flavours, colors or preservatives
  • Pack size: 38G
  • High in Protein
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oats (16%) (Flakes, Flour), Soy Protein Isolate, Palm Fat, Humectant (Glycerol), Chicory Root Extract, Whole Grain Barley Flakes (7%), Fructose, Honey (5%), Sugar, Milk Proteins, Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides, Glucose Syrup, Egg White Powder, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Grape Juice Concentrate (Grape Juice, Rice Starch), Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Water

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts and Wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

  • The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • Nature Valley™
  • Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • careline.scandinavia@genmills.com
  • www.naturevalley.com

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x bar (38g)%* (38g)
Energy1692 kJ/643 kJ/8%
-404 kcal154 kcal
Fat15.5 g5.9 g8%
of which saturates6.1 g2.3 g12%
Carbohydrate43.5 g16.5 g6%
of which sugars19.4 g7.4 g8%
Fibre7.8 g3.0 g-
Protein22.0 g8.4 g17%
Salt0.97 g0.37 g6%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
