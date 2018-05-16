MGK Mexicana Pibil Pulled Jackfruit Burrito 420g

- Energy3377kJ 805kcal40%
- Fat27.6g39%
- Saturates12.5g63%
- Sugars9.5g11%
- Salt3.79g63%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 830kJ/198kcal
Product Description
- Pulled Jackfruit with a Pibil Spicy Chilli Paste with a Tomato, Lime and Chipotle Cooked Long Grain Rice Mix and Mixed Beans, Topped with a Coconut Oil and Oat Alternative to Cheese in a Tortilla Wrap.
- Inspired by Mexico
- Eaten at Home
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Jackfruit (10%), Black Turtle Beans, Black Eyed Beans, White Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Coconut Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Lime Juice, Modified Potato Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Red Wine Vinegar, Muscovado Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Red Onion, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Red Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Tricalcium Citrate, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Cumin Seed, Colour (Carotenes), Chipotle Chilli, Black Pepper, Red Pepper, Clove Powder, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Cumin, Smoked Water
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven - 190°C/Fan 170°C or Gas mark 5. Tear label and loosen paper before heating. Place directly on the shelf for 35 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Name and address
- MGK Mexicana,
- PO Box 10940,
- Leicester,
- LE3 3JZ.
- MGK Mexicana IRE,
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
Return to
- MGK Mexicana,
- PO Box 10940,
- Leicester,
- LE3 3JZ.
- MGK Mexicana IRE,
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
- Henry Street,
- Limerick,
- V94 K5R6.
- hola@mgkmexicana.co.uk
Net Contents
420g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|830kJ/198kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|26.3g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|Protein
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.93g
