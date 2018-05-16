New
Tesco Finest 12 Smoked Scottish Salmon Appetizer 120G
Product Description
- 4 Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) crescents with full fat soft cheese, smoked salmon, lemon and dill filling; 4 Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) triangles with full fat soft cheese and beetroot filling; 4 Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) crescents with full fat soft cheese, cold water prawns (Pandalus borealis), king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) and dill filling.
- A selection of flavoured mousse appetisers including smoked salmon & lemon, cream cheese & beetroot and prawn & dill, wrapped with tender cured oak smoked Scottish salmon. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- DELICATE & CREAMY Flavoured mousse appetisers including smoked salmon & lemon, cream cheese & beetroot and prawn & dill
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Smoked Salmon & Lemon Crescent
Smoked Salmon (53%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Fish Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Dill, Salt, Black Pepper, Lemon Oil, White Pepper, Onion, Lemon Juice Powder, Garlic, Turmeric, Pepper Extract.
Smoked Salmon & Beetroot Triangle
Smoked Salmon (35%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Beetroot, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Fish Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Dill, Horseradish, Parsley, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée.
Smoked Salmon, Prawn & Dill Crescent
Smoked Salmon (35%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Single Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Prawn (Crustacean) (9%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Fish Gelatine, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Dill, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland, king prawns farmed in Honduras or Thailand and prawns caught in the North-West Atlantic.
Preparation and Usage
Ready to eat. Serve directly from fridge.
Turn upside down and press to aid decanting.
Tip For just a few at a time, peel film back per row.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (30g)
|Energy
|1024kJ / 247kcal
|307kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|19.4g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|14.5g
|4.4g
|Salt
|1.81g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
