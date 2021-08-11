We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Irie Eats Spicy Jerk Meal Kit 390G

Irie Eats Spicy Jerk Meal Kit 390G
£ 3.50
£3.50/each
Clubcard Price
Per 195g Serving
  • Energy1219kJ 291kcal
    15%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt5.7g
    95%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 625kJ/149kcal

Product Description

  • Meal Kit including Rice & Peas (250g), Jerk Paste (120g) and Jerk Seasoning Mix (20g)
  • Easy cook long grain rice with red kidney beans, coconut milk and spices, with a dried Jerk Seasoning mix and a Scotch Bonnet Jerk Paste.
  • Irie Eats Authentic Caribbean Streetfood brings the delicious flava of the Caribbean to your home so you can create traditional island dishes to enjoy with family and friends!
  • Rice form non-UK sources.
  • Jerk Paste and Jerk Seasoning Mix from UK.
  • Ready in 25 Mins
  • Chili rating - Hot - 3
  • Authentic Caribbean Streetfood
  • Suitable for Vegans

Information

Ingredients

Rice & Peas (64.1%): Easy Cook Long Grain Rice (36%), Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut Milk Extract, Water), Red Kidney Beans (8%), Sunflower Oil, Onion, Red Chilli, Black Pepper Powder, Salt, Dried Thyme, Thyme Extract (Contains Emulsifiers (E471, E472e)), Jerk Paste (30.77%): Water, Scotch Bonnet Chilli Mash (Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Salt), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Spring Onions, Milled Red Chillies, Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Salt, Allspice, Onion Powder, Spicy Jerk Seasoning (Pepper Mix (West Indian Pepper, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Salt), Escallion Mash (Escallion, Salt), Cane Vinegar, Salt, Pimento, Onion, Garlic, Brown Sugar, Water, Paprika, Nutmeg, Thyme, Ginger, Black Pepper), Chimichurri Seasoning (Ground Spices (Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Cayenne Chilli), Rubbed Herbs (Parsley, Oregano), Salt, Garlic Powder, Ground Thyme, Onion Powder), Garlic Puree, Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Jerk Seasoning Mix (5.13%): Salt, Coriander, Sugar, Rice Flour, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Green Bell Pepper, Bay Leaves, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Cinnamon, Marjoram, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Extract, Anticaking Agent (E551)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Packed in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Contains
  • 1 Rice & Peas microwave pouch
  • 1 Jerk Seasoning Mix sachet
  • 1 Jerk Paste sachet
  • Just Add
  • Your own chicken, fish or vegetables!

Number of uses

2 Servings per pack. Serving size is 195

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Rd,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Rd,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW,
  • UK.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk
  • irieats.co.uk

Net Contents

390g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (product mix as sold)
Energy625kJ/149kcal
Fat3.5g
of which saturates1.7g
Carbohydrate25g
of which sugars4.0g
Fibre3.0g
Protein3.0g
Salt2.9g
