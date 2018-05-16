We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Munch Bunch Squashums Apple Strawberry Apr6x50g

Munch Bunch Squashums Apple Strawberry Apr6x50g
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g
1 pouch
  • Energy115kJ 27kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 230 kJ /

Product Description

  • Fruit Puree
  • 100% Fruit Puree with No Added Sugar is made with Apple, Strawberry, Apricot & Acerola Puree.
  • It is important to have a healthy and balanced diet.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • - Catch'em and Squash'em
  • - Great for Lunchboxes
  • - All Natural Ingredients
  • - 100% Fruit Puree
  • - No Added Sugar
  • - Suitable for Vegetarians
  • - Pack size: 300G
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apple Puree 87%, Strawberry Puree 5%, Apricot Puree 5%, Acerola Puree 3%

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedCan be kept up to 6 hours out of the fridge.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Children under 3 years old should be supervised when consuming this product. It is important to have a healthy and balanced diet. Two servings contain the equivalent to one serving of fruit.

Recycling info

Lid. Not Recyclable Net. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Lactalis Nestle Chilled Dairy U.K.,
  • 60 High St,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

6 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving 50g
Energy230 kJ /115 kJ
-54 kcal27 kcal
Fat0.3 g0.1 g
of which: saturates0.3 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate12 g6.0 g
of which: sugars9.0 g4.5 g
Dietary Fibre Total1.4 g0.7 g
Protein0.3 g0.2 g
Salt0.01 g0.01 g
Pack contains 6 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

