Munch Bunch Squashums Apple Strawberry Apr6x50g

- Energy115kJ 27kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 230 kJ /
Product Description
- Fruit Puree
- 100% Fruit Puree with No Added Sugar is made with Apple, Strawberry, Apricot & Acerola Puree.
- It is important to have a healthy and balanced diet.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- - Catch'em and Squash'em
- - Great for Lunchboxes
- - All Natural Ingredients
- - 100% Fruit Puree
- - No Added Sugar
- - Suitable for Vegetarians
- - Pack size: 300G
- Pack size: 300G
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Apple Puree 87%, Strawberry Puree 5%, Apricot Puree 5%, Acerola Puree 3%
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedCan be kept up to 6 hours out of the fridge.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
- Children under 3 years old should be supervised when consuming this product. It is important to have a healthy and balanced diet. Two servings contain the equivalent to one serving of fruit.
Recycling info
Lid. Not Recyclable Net. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Lactalis Nestle Chilled Dairy U.K.,
- 60 High St,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
6 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving 50g
|Energy
|230 kJ /
|115 kJ
|-
|54 kcal
|27 kcal
|Fat
|0.3 g
|0.1 g
|of which: saturates
|0.3 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|12 g
|6.0 g
|of which: sugars
|9.0 g
|4.5 g
|Dietary Fibre Total
|1.4 g
|0.7 g
|Protein
|0.3 g
|0.2 g
|Salt
|0.01 g
|0.01 g
|-
|-
Safety information
