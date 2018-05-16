We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Meat & Vegetable Lamb Kebabs 400G

Tesco Meat & Vegetable Lamb Kebabs 400G
£ 4.25
£10.63/kg
2 kebabs
  • Energy468kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 720kJ / 172kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Seasoned lamb kebabs with carrot, butternut squash and onion.
  • Lamb lightly seasoned and perfectly blended with Carrot, Butternut Squash & Onion
  • Packed with 30% veg.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (63%), Vegetables (31%), Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Chicory Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay Leaf, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper Extract, Flavouring.

Vegetables in varying proportions: Carrot, Butternut Squash, Onion.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 5 22-24 mins Place on a baking tray, evenly spaced, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn once half way through cooking time.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. 20-22 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally. Leave to rest for 5 minutes after cooking.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 kebabs (65g**)
Energy720kJ / 172kcal468kJ / 112kcal
Fat8.6g5.6g
Saturates3.7g2.4g
Carbohydrate6.1g4.0g
Sugars2.5g1.6g
Fibre0.9g0.6g
Protein17.0g11.1g
Salt1.1g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 325g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

