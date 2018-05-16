We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 24 Piece Trimming Selection Pack 464G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 24 Piece Trimming Selection Pack 464G
£3.60
£7.93/kg

2 pigs in blankets

Energy
320kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.7g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.67g

high

11%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 8 Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon, 8 pork cocktail sausages and 8 pork, sage and onion stuffing balls.
  • SUCCULENT & JUICY Perfect to share. 8 stuffing balls, 8 cocktail sausages and 8 pigs in blankets
  • Pack size: 454G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen.
  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking
  • Always wash hands,surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

464g e

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

2 cocktail sausages

Energy
183kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Fat, Pork Rind, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract.

Filled into non-UK beef casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

4 Servings

2 pigs in blankets

Energy
320kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.7g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.67g

high

11%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (67%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Fat, Pork Rind, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Paprika Extract.

Filled in to non-UK beef casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

4 Servings

2 stuffing balls

Energy
401kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.49g

medium

8%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Onion, Sage, Dextrose, Dried Onion, Salt, Onion Powder, Bamboo Fibre, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate, Trisodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

4 Servings

View all Frozen Sausages

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here