Tesco 24 Piece Trimming Selection Pack 464G

2 pigs in blankets
- Energy
- 320kJ
-
- 77kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.7g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.67g
- 11%of the reference intake
Product Description
- 8 Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon, 8 pork cocktail sausages and 8 pork, sage and onion stuffing balls.
- SUCCULENT & JUICY Perfect to share. 8 stuffing balls, 8 cocktail sausages and 8 pigs in blankets
- Pack size: 454G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- For best results cook from frozen.
- Remove sleeve and film lid.
- Not suitable for microwave cooking
- Always wash hands,surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
464g e
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
2 cocktail sausages
- Energy
- 183kJ
-
- 44kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.3g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.27g
- 5%of the reference intake
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Fat, Pork Rind, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract.
Filled into non-UK beef casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (67%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Fat, Pork Rind, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Paprika Extract.
Filled in to non-UK beef casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
4 Servings
2 stuffing balls
- Energy
- 401kJ
-
- 96kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.9g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.1g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.49g
- 8%of the reference intake
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Onion, Sage, Dextrose, Dried Onion, Salt, Onion Powder, Bamboo Fibre, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate, Trisodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
4 Servings
