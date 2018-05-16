Attack A Snak Chicken & Cheese Wrap Kit & Sweet Chilli 99G

Product Description
- 2 Wheat Flour Tortillas, Cooked Chicken Breast (formed from Chicken Breast with added water), 1 String Cheese Stick, (Mozzarella String Cheese) and Sweet Chilli Sauce.
- Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- Each Cheestring contains 15% RI of calcium. Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bone in children.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- World Flavours
- Source of protein
- Pack size: 99G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour Tortilla (44%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt), Cooked Chicken Slices (20%) (Chicken Breast (80%), Water, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Lactate), Potato Starch, Sugar, Carageenan, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), String Cheese Stick (20%) (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactic Acid Bacteria), Sweet Chilli Sauce (15%) (Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Dried Red Peppers, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Garlic Powder, Ground Ginger)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Refrigerated. Consume on day of opening.For Use By see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: This is a guide only. Remove all packaging. Assemble wrap(s). Yummy cold or hot. Microwave ovens can vary. Microwave 1 Wrap 15 secs Cat D-750W, 2 Wraps 25 secs Cat D-750W
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Fill
- 2. Fold
- 3. Enjoy
- "How do You Snack It?
- Shred It?
- Peel It,
- Squeeeeze the sauce!
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- (GB) Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- (Europe) Kerry EMEA,
- Naas,
Return to
- Contact Details
- (GB) Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Customer Careline: (UK) 0800 783 4321
- (Europe) Kerry EMEA,
- Naas,
- Co Kildare,
- W91 W923.
- Customer Careline: (ROI) 1850 924 632
Net Contents
99g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|(% of RI)
|Per pack
|% RI* per serving
|Energy
|1032kJ
|1022kJ
|12%
|-
|245kcal
|243kcal
|12%
|Fat
|8.0g
|7.9g
|11%
|(of which saturates)
|4.3g
|4.3g
|21%
|Carbohydrate
|31g
|31g
|(of which sugars)
|8.0g
|7.9g
|9%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|1g
|11g
|Salt
|1.15g
|1.14g
|19%
|Calcium
|121mg (=15% of RI*)
|120mg (=15% of RI*)
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|-
