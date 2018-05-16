Tesco Elf Hat Olives 220G

1/5 of a pot
- Energy
- 236kJ
-
- 57kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.1g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.32g
- 22%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 535kJ / 130kcal
Product Description
- Pitted green Hojiblanca olives topped with red pepper pearls in rapeseed oil with basil and garlic.
- Spicy & Herby Hojiblanca olives in a basil marinade with Roquito ® chilli pepper pearls
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Hojiblanca Olives, Roquito ® Chilli Pepper Pearls (6%) [Red Pepper, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)], Salt, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic, Basil Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pot (44g)
|Energy
|535kJ / 130kcal
|236kJ / 57kcal
|Fat
|11.6g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|1.8g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Salt
|3.00g
|1.32g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.