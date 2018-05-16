This Isn't Pork Plant-Based Mini Sausages 225G

- Energy232kJ 55kcal3%
Product Description
- Plant-based mini sausages, made from pea protein and mushroom.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 100% Plant-Based
- Source of Protein
- High in Fibre
- Low in Fat
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mushroom (25%), Pea Flour, Onion, Stabilisers (Processed Eucheuma Seaweed, Methyl Cellulose), Palm Oil, Pea Fibre, Pea Protein (2%), Pea Starch, Rice Flour, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Maize Flour, Yeast Extract, Salt, Dried Onion, Textured Pea Protein, Parsley, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sage, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Ground Mace, Dextrose, White Pepper, Sausages Coated in Sodium Alginate Casing
Allergy Information
- Produced in an environment that handles Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, refrigerate pack and eat within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook sausages in preheated oven (200°C/180°C fan) for 7-8 mins, turning midway.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
One pack contains 5 portions
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London,
- W6 0LE.
Return to
- Contact This™
- Email us: shout@this.co
- or write to us:
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London,
- W6 0LE.
- W this.co
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ
|515
|Energy kcal
|123
|Fat
|2.2g
|(of which Saturates)
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|(of which Sugars)
|2.2g
|Fibre
|9.0g
|Protein
|5.9g
|Salt
|1.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
