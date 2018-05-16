Biotiful Dairy Original Kefir & Protein Quark 235G
Product Description
- Kefir + Protein Original
- Biotiful Kefir + Protein combines the gut-friendly** benefit of Kefir with the high-protein creaminess of Quark. It has a pure, natural taste and a delightfully thick and creamy texture.
- Richer in live cultures and higher in protein than conventional yogurt, it's packed with billions of live cultures making it light and highly nutritious.
- Available in 235g, Kefir + Protein Original is great on its own, with fresh berries or nuts, or even mixed with sauces and spices for delicious and nutritious dips. We love it for breakfast or as an easy way to upgrade your evening meal.
- Kefir + Protein is the most naturally functional Dairy product available in the UK, it's the highest in live cultures and protein. In fact, it's richer in live cultures and higher in protein than conventional yogurt
- *Biotiful Kefir is a source of vitamin B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system.
- **Kefir yogurt is a source of calcium, which contributes to the normal functioning of the digestive system.
- ***Contains naturally occurring sugars.
- Biotiful has always been ahead of the time, leading the way to bring Kefir to the UK.
- Figure skater turned banker turned entrepreneur, Natasha Bowes founded Biotiful in 2012 when she decided to create a Kefir for the UK that matched the standards of the Kefir she drank daily in her native Russia.
- She spent months in her own kitchen perfecting the recipe that matched the nutrition, taste and quality enjoyed back home.
- The mission to upgrade the nation's Dairy began.
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Skimmed Cow's Milk Fermented with Live Kefir, Quark Cultures
Allergy Information
- For allergens: See ingredients in bold.
Storage
Use by date: Please see lid.Keep refrigerated at 1-5ºC. Consume within 3 days of opening.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Biotiful Dairy Ltd,
- PO Box 55560,
- London,
- SW7 9DJ.
- EU: Suite CDV 54262,
Net Contents
235g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot (235g)
|% of reference intake in portion
|Energy, kcal (kj)
|68 (286)
|160 (672)
|Fat, (g)
|0.4
|0.94
|of which saturates, (g)
|0.2
|0.5
|Carbohydrates, (g)
|3.5
|8.2
|of which sugars, (g)
|3.5
|8.2
|Protein, (g)
|12.8
|30.1
|Salt, (g)
|<0.1
|0.2
|Riboflavin (B2), mg
|0.53
|38%
|Vitamin B12, ug
|1.5
|59%
|Calcium, mg
|289
|36%
|Phosphorus, mg
|376
|54%
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|-
|-
