We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Buttermilk Plant Powered Salted Caramel Cups 42G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Buttermilk Plant Powered Salted Caramel Cups 42G
£ 1.50
£3.58/100g

Product Description

  • Scrumptious Sea Salted Caramel Filled Choccy Cups
  • Made for life's little indulgences.
  • We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats. Which is why our choccies are plant-based and made from natural ingredients.
  • No nasties. No waste. No excuses not to share!
  • ©2021 Buttermilk Confections Ltd.
  • Treat yourself better
  • Milk, Gluten and Palm Oil Free
  • Zero Waste
  • Natural Ingredients
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Great for Vegans
  • Pack size: 42G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Water, Coconut Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt (0.3%), Thickener: Corn Starch, Pectin, Natural Flavouring, Choccy contains minimum 45% Cocoa Solids

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that uses Peanuts and Tree Nuts. Allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Storage

Don't refrigerate. Store in cool, dark, dry conditions.Once open keep sealed & consume within two weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Buttermilk Confections Ltd,
  • Cooksland,
  • Bodmin,
  • Cornwall,
  • England,

Return to

  • Buttermilk Confections Ltd,
  • Cooksland,
  • Bodmin,
  • Cornwall,
  • England,
  • PL31 2QB.

Net Contents

42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper100g
Energy1926kJ
-462kcal
Fat27.5g
of which Saturates17.9g
Carbohydrates50.7g
of which Sugars35.6g
Protein2.0g
Salt0.26g
View all Chocolate, Sweets & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here