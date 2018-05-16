Buttermilk Plant Powered Salted Caramel Cups 42G

Product Description
- Scrumptious Sea Salted Caramel Filled Choccy Cups
- Made for life's little indulgences.
- We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats. Which is why our choccies are plant-based and made from natural ingredients.
- No nasties. No waste. No excuses not to share!
- Treat yourself better
- Milk, Gluten and Palm Oil Free
- Zero Waste
- Natural Ingredients
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Great for Vegans
- Pack size: 42G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Water, Coconut Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt (0.3%), Thickener: Corn Starch, Pectin, Natural Flavouring, Choccy contains minimum 45% Cocoa Solids
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that uses Peanuts and Tree Nuts. Allergens: See ingredients in bold.
Storage
Don't refrigerate. Store in cool, dark, dry conditions.Once open keep sealed & consume within two weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Made by:
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- Cornwall,
- England,
Return to
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd,
- Cooksland,
- Bodmin,
- Cornwall,
- England,
- PL31 2QB.
Net Contents
42g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per100g
|Energy
|1926kJ
|-
|462kcal
|Fat
|27.5g
|of which Saturates
|17.9g
|Carbohydrates
|50.7g
|of which Sugars
|35.6g
|Protein
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.26g
