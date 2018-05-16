Tesco Finest Diane Sauce 180G

- Energy274kJ 66kcal3%
Product Description
- A cream sauce with beef stock, mushrooms and brandy.
- A rich and full flavoured sauce made with Dijon mustard, brandy and mushrooms
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef Stock (52%) [Water, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Salt, Celery Extract, Pepper Extract], Single Cream (Milk) (16%), Mushroom (13%), Onion, Brandy (3.5%), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Beef Fat, Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Mustard Powder, Salt, Sugar, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Black Pepper, Cane Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Mustard Husk, Tamarind Concentrate, Pimento Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Ginger Powder, Paprika, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 2 mins
Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab. Remove lid, place loosely back on pot. Place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir half way through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using British cream
Number of uses
2 Servings
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pot (90g)
|Energy
|305kJ / 73kcal
|274kJ / 66kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.4g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
