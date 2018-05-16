Tesco Finest 6 Pork Sausages, Cheddar Mustard & Ale 400G
- Energy1453kJ 350kcal18%
- Fat26.7g38%
- Saturates9.7g49%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1274kJ / 307kcal
Product Description
- 6 Pork sausages with mature Cheddar cheese, ale, Dijon mustard, herbs and seasoning.
- Succulent, meaty sausages made with prime pork shoulder and belly with mature cheddar cheese, mustard and gluten free ale. Expertly seasoned with herbs. PRIME CUTS OF PORK
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Pork (72%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Gluten-Free Barley Ale (4.5%), Rice Flour, Onion, Potato Starch, Dijon Mustard (1.5%) [Water, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Husk, Pimento, Turmeric], Pea Fibre, Chive, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Lactate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Gluten-Free Barley Malt Vinegar, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Cane Molasses, Sage, Parsley, Sugar Syrup, Tamarind Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Pimento, Ginger Powder, Paprika, Clove, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Filled into alginate casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-30 mins Place on a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. 16-18 mins Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (114g**)
|Energy
|1274kJ / 307kcal
|1453kJ / 350kcal
|Fat
|23.4g
|26.7g
|Saturates
|8.5g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|8.7g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|2.3g
|Protein
|15.4g
|17.6g
|Salt
|1.6g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)


|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 342g.


|When grilled according to instructions.


