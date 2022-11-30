We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Smooth Chicken With Cranberry Pate 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Smooth Chicken With Cranberry Pate 200G
£2.50
£1.25/100g

1/5 of a pack

Energy
460kJ
111kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.5g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

medium

7%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • A smooth chicken liver and pork fat pâté topped with cranberry chutney.
  • BRITISH CHICKEN Made with fruity cranberry glaze, balanced with a delicate spice blend
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver (31%), Pork Fat, Water, Cranberry Chutney (12%) [Water, Sugar, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Glucose Syrup, Pork Gelatine, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Maize Starch, Citrus Fibre, Cinnamon, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum)], Tapioca Starch, Pork Rind, Dextrose, Salt, Shallot Powder, Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Cardamom, Coriander, Mace, Ginger, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

View all Pate

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here