Tesco Smooth Chicken With Cranberry Pate 200G
1/5 of a pack
- Energy
- 460kJ
- 111kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.5g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.1g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.0g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.44g
- 7%of the reference intake
Product Description
- A smooth chicken liver and pork fat pâté topped with cranberry chutney.
- BRITISH CHICKEN Made with fruity cranberry glaze, balanced with a delicate spice blend
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver (31%), Pork Fat, Water, Cranberry Chutney (12%) [Water, Sugar, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Glucose Syrup, Pork Gelatine, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Maize Starch, Citrus Fibre, Cinnamon, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum)], Tapioca Starch, Pork Rind, Dextrose, Salt, Shallot Powder, Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Cardamom, Coriander, Mace, Ginger, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Made using British chicken and pork.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
