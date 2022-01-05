Tesco Finest Festive Spiced Butternut, Chestnut, Cranberry & Feta Filo Bake Serves 4

Delicious Christmas treat
A really tasty veggie main course for Christmas lunch.
Amazing!
Perfect. Such a lovely flavour! Really hoping this will be available next Christmas as it’s a new favourite here. Adults and kids all loved it and we’re not even vegetarian.
Very tasty
This went down well with my family who are vegetarian, I wasn't sure if I would like it but I have to say it was a great dish, well worth every penny and would definitely purchase again. I only have one criticism, there should have been two layers of filo pastry instead of the one layer used.
Delicious
Really delicious! Great main course for vegetarians/vegans at Christmas. Lovely flavours with the butternut squash and chestnuts especially. Mildly spicy. Will be purchasing again next Christmas.
Delicious!
This was so good! Wonderful warm spices, (but not overpowering or too hot) and lovely contrast between vegetable filling and crisp pastry. Will definitely buy it again!
Really lovely Product. Best Appearance.
I have tried Filo Bake 1st time vegetarian pie which was really tasty and definitely recommend to friend.
Gorgeous.
Tasty and delicious. My meat eating husband was equally impressed. It's definitely going on the list for next Christmas!