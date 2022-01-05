We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Festive Spiced Butternut, Chestnut, Cranberry & Feta Filo Bake Serves 4

1/4 of a pack

Energy
1449kJ
347kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
18.9g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.3g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
1.14g

medium

19%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 775kJ / 186kcal

Product Description

  • Butternut squash, chickpeas, chestnuts, feta full fat soft cheese and sweetened dried cranberries, topped with filo pastry, paprika flakes and parsley.
  • We've taken inspiration from Middle Eastern flavours, using aromatic harissa spice and sweet honey, paired with a festive twist of chestnuts, cranberries and cinnamon. Our bake is topped with layers of golden crispy filo pastry and sprinkled with a vibrant paprika and parsley topping, the perfect festive colours When cooked and pastry is golden and crisp, cut into slices to serve. Serve as a centrepiece along with all the traditional Christmas sides, potatoes, parsnips and Brussels sprouts. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash (51%), Chickpeas, Chestnuts (9%), Onion, Roasted Red Piquillo Pepper, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Honey, Coriander, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Cinnamon Powder, Paprika Flakes, Cumin Powder, Parsley, Dextrose, Mint, Cracked Black Pepper, Vegetable Concentrates [Onion, Carrot, Leek, Celery], Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Remove outer box. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (187g**)
Energy775kJ / 186kcal1449kJ / 347kcal
Fat10.1g18.9g
Saturates3.0g5.6g
Carbohydrate18.3g34.3g
Sugars8.2g15.3g
Fibre3.3g6.2g
Protein3.6g6.8g
Salt0.61g1.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs 748g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Delicious Christmas treat

5 stars

A really tasty veggie main course for Christmas lunch.

Amazing!

5 stars

Perfect. Such a lovely flavour! Really hoping this will be available next Christmas as it’s a new favourite here. Adults and kids all loved it and we’re not even vegetarian.

Very tasty

5 stars

This went down well with my family who are vegetarian, I wasn't sure if I would like it but I have to say it was a great dish, well worth every penny and would definitely purchase again. I only have one criticism, there should have been two layers of filo pastry instead of the one layer used.

Delicious

5 stars

Really delicious! Great main course for vegetarians/vegans at Christmas. Lovely flavours with the butternut squash and chestnuts especially. Mildly spicy. Will be purchasing again next Christmas.

Delicious!

5 stars

This was so good! Wonderful warm spices, (but not overpowering or too hot) and lovely contrast between vegetable filling and crisp pastry. Will definitely buy it again!

Really lovely Product. Best Appearance.

5 stars

I have tried Filo Bake 1st time vegetarian pie which was really tasty and definitely recommend to friend.

Gorgeous.

5 stars

Tasty and delicious. My meat eating husband was equally impressed. It's definitely going on the list for next Christmas!

