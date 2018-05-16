Dove Radiantly Refreshing Ultimate Beauty Bag Set
- DOVE RADIANTLY REFRESHING ULMTE BEAUTY BAG SET
- The perfect gift for anyone who likes to get away for the weekend and still take their everyday natural beauty and confidence with them. The Dove Radiantly Refreshing Ultimate Weekend Beauty Bag Gift Set is ready to go. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. That's why the Radiantly Refreshing Ultimate Weekend gift set was created with four full-size Dove products in a fabulously premium and sophisticated beauty bag they’ll cherish for years to come. Dove Go Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml, with a juicy and refreshing scent of pomegranate and lemon verbena, cares for underarm skin while protecting from sweat and odour. Our Relaxing Jasmine Petals & Coconut Milk Body Wash 225 ml is a gentle, sulfate SLES-free body wash that provides lasting care for your skin. Included in this set of Christmas gifts for women, Dove Reviving Pomegranate & Hibiscus Tea Body Wash 225 ml nourishes deep into the layers of the skin with its moisturising properties. Dove Indulging Ritual Body Lotion with Oat Milk and Acacia Honey 250 ml is the perfect way to finish off her beauty ritual, leaving skin nourished, moisturised and soft. When looking for the next birthday or Christmas gift for her, delight her with this beautiful set of bath and body treats from Dove, giving her skin the best care daily and when she's away. Wherever she may go, make sure she arrives, and stays, naturally beautiful.
- Dove Radiantly Refreshing Beauty Bag Gift Set is the perfect gift for weekend getaway lovers, with two full-size Dove body washes, an anti-perspirant and a body lotion, all in a large Dove beauty bag
- Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml provides 48 hours of protection against sweat and odour, while caring for underarm skin
- Dove Relaxing Jasmine Petals & Coconut Milk Body Wash 225 ml, made with skin-natural nutrients and plant-based moisturisers, helps to minimise skin dryness
- Dove Reviving Pomegranate & Hibiscus Tea Body Wash 225 ml has a revitalising scent and delivers skin-natural nutrients to make your skin feel cared for
- Dove Indulging Ritual Body Lotion with Oat Milk and Acacia Honey 250 ml is a moisturising lotion that leaves skin with long-lasting, touchable softness
- Complete with an elegant, white Dove beauty bag, this set of Christmas gifts for women has everything her skin needs both at home and while travelling
Dove Relaxing Body Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Carbomer, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Stearic Acid, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Capryloyl Glycine, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Stearate, Caprylic Acid, Capric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Jasminum Officinale Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200. Dove Reviving Body Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Carbomer, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Capryloyl Glycine, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Glycol Stearate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Caprylic Acid, Capric Acid, Citric Acid, Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200. Dove Indulging Ritual Body Lotion with Oat Milk Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Parfum, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Carbomer, Propanediol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel Extract, Honey Extract, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891. Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Antiperspirant Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, PEG-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool.
Germany
- Dove Relaxing Body Wash CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
- Dove Reviving Body Wash CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
- Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Antiperspirant DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
