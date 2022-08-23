We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Smoked Chipotle Chilli Jam Crisps 150G

4.4(12)Write a review
Tesco Finest Smoked Chipotle Chilli Jam Crisps 150G
£1.35
£0.90/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2166kJ / 520kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked chipotle chilli jam flavour crinkle cut potato crisps.
  • Our experts work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Hand Cooked Crisps
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Chipotle Chilli, Citric Acid, Smoked Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Jam Powder [Cane Sugar, Sweet Chilli Pepper, Red Pepper, Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Dried Red Pepper, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Red Chilli].

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2166kJ / 520kcal542kJ / 130kcal
Fat31.7g7.9g
Saturates3.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate48.3g12.1g
Sugars1.3g0.3g
Fibre6.0g1.5g
Protein7.3g1.8g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
12 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

My husband eats these crisps has a packet every we

4 stars

My husband eats these crisps has a packet every week, enjoys the flavour

Very tasty.

5 stars

Very tasty.

Mild chilli

4 stars

Quite tasty. Not enough chilli. A bit mild.

Tasty

5 stars

Delicious! Thick cut crisp with a good amount of flavour

there are better chillis crisps out there

2 stars

to be honest not as clear and punchy a taste as the tyrells sweet chilli or sensations thai sweet chilli

Better than Tyrell’s at an affordable price!

5 stars

Great tasting crisps with a great price tag! Full of flavour.

Great taste with a tang of spice

5 stars

We love these crisps - fab taste with a tangy spice 😋 Great with a glass of Tesco Itslian Blush wine

top crisps

5 stars

delicious crisps.

Amazing

5 stars

Brilliant 👏👏👏👏👏

Awesome crisps!

5 stars

They are some of the tastiest crisps I’ve had, and very cheap. I always buy Tesco finest crisps!

