Tesco Finest 6 Chicken & Pepper Sausages 360G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 675kJ / 161kcal
Product Description
- 6 Chicken sausages with roasted white onion, lemon zest, garlic purée, seasonings and black pepper.
- Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British chicken which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour
- Selected cuts of British chicken expertly blended with cracked black pepper and well seasoned with herbs. PRIME CUTS OF CHICKEN
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (82%), Roasted White Onion [White Onion, Rapeseed Oil], Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Lemon Zest, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Cracked Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Ground Black Pepper, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sage, Nutmeg, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Filled into alginate casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-30 mins Place on a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Medium: 16-18 mins Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (103g**)
|Energy
|675kJ / 161kcal
|695kJ / 166kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|6.6g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.4g
|Protein
|17.9g
|18.4g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 360g typically weighs 309g.
|-
|-
