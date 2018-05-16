Laughing Cow Blends Chickpea Cheese & Herbs 133G

Product Description
- Spread with Chickpeas, cheese and herb.
- New! The tasty & nutritious snack you were craving for, combining the goodness of chickpeas with our yummy cheese spread
- New! The Laughing Cow® Blends with Chickpea and Herbs are smooth and marvellously tasty triangles of creamy spreadable cheese, blended with chickpeas and herbs. Tasty and nutritious, The Laughing Cow® Blends Cheese Spread triangles combine the goodness of both dairy and plant-based ingredients. With only 36 calories per portion, they are perfect for guilt-free snacking any time of day.
- Whether you are a houmous fan, a cheese lover, a vegetarian or flexitarian, these spreadable cheese portions are super convenient, thanks to their iconic foil format, keeping them fresher for longer. You can take them anywhere with you, and eat them on the go: they are ideal as a little snack to satisfy your cravings! If you're feeling adventurous, you can even use them to add some flavour and creaminess to your pasta sauce. They are yummy in every situation!
- They are naturally rich in protein and calcium, which is good for the maintenance of your bones and rich in Vitamin E, which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. They contain no added artificial flavours, colours, preservatives.
- Recycle
- Cardboard round box made with recycled carboard
- Rich in Protein, Calcium and Vitamin E
- Low-calorie, only 36 calories per portion
- Pack size: 8 triangles, 133g
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives added
- Suitable for vegetarians and during pregnancy
- Pack size: 133G
- Rich in protein
- Rich in calcium
- Rich in Vitamin E
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Skimmed Milk, Chickpeas (25%), Sunflower Oil, Cheese, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Emulsifying Salts: Polyphosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Dried Parsley, Garlic Powder, Thickener: Carrageenan, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Salt, Cumin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed chilled.
- Pairing suggestions
- Crackers, bread, carrots
Name and address
- Bel UK Ltd,
- 160 London Road,
- Sevenoaks,
- TN13 2JA,
- UK.
Return to
- Bel UK Ltd,
- 160 London Road,
- Sevenoaks,
- TN13 2JA,
- UK.
- Consumer careline: 0800 030 4596
- Republic of Ireland freephone number: 1800904000
Net Contents
133g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Per 16.7g:
|Energy
|898 kJ
|150 kJ
|-
|216 kcal
|36 kcal
|Fat
|15.5 g
|2.6 g
|of which saturates
|2.4 g
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|7 g
|1.2 g
|of which sugars
|2.5 g
|0.4 g
|Protein
|11.5 g
|1.9 g
|Salt
|1.7 g
|0.28 g
|Calcium
|750 mg (93%*)
|125 mg (15%*)
|Vitamin E
|9.9 mg (82%*)
|1.7 mg (14%*)
|* of the daily reference intake
|-
|-
