Dove Radiantly Refreshing Wellbeing Set
New
Product Description
- DOVE RADIANTLY REFRESHING WELLBEING SET
- In search of a gift for someone who cares about wellness and loves to get their sweat on? Look no further than Dove Radiantly Refreshing Well-Being Collection. With four full-size Dove products and well-being essentials, this set of Christmas gifts for women was specially designed to uplift their senses and keep them active and refreshed the entire day. Made with ¼ moisturising cream, Dove Reviving Pomegranate & Hibiscus Tea Body Wash 225 ml helps minimise skin dryness and invigorates the skin with its fruity-floral fragrance. Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml provides up to 48 hours of sweat and odour protection while caring for delicate underarm skin. The Intensive Repair Shampoo 250 ml and Intensive Repair Conditioner 200 ml provide deep nourishment and reduce signs of damage to the hair surface, making hair look healthier and smoother, wash after wash. The gift set comes complete with a super-soft white gym towel, a stylish water bottle that will help them stay hydrated at home or on the go, and three stunning resistance bands for a full-body workout. Regardless of where your loved one falls on the athletic scale – from never-setting-foot-in-a-gym to gym junkie – these fitness-oriented gifts are a great way to show them you care. Help them look and feel their best this festive season with this selection of gifts from Dove – because looking and feeling fresh is never out of fashion.
- Pamper your loved ones this Christmas with the Dove Radiantly Refreshing Well-Being Collection Gift Set, which includes 4 full-size Dove products, plus a gym towel, water bottle & 3 resistance bands
- Dove Reviving Pomegranate & Hibiscus Tea Body Wash 225 ml has a revitalising scent and delivers skin-natural nutrients to make skin feel cared for
- Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml delivers 48-hour protection whilst providing great underarm care
- Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo 250 ml and Intensive Repair Conditioner 200 ml are formulated with Nutri-Keratin Repair Actives to nourish and visibly repair the appearance of damaged hair
- These Dove Christmas gifts for women come complete with fitness-oriented accessories: a gym towel, three resistance bands and a handy water bottle to optimise their workout routines
- Treat the women you love with this Dove gift set – a perfect stocking filler, Secret Santa, or all-year-round gift!
Information
Ingredients
Dove Reviving Body Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Carbomer, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Capryloyl Glycine, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Glycol Stearate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Caprylic Acid, Capric Acid, Citric Acid, Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200. Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Scent Antiperspirant Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, PEG-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Carbomer, Gluconolactone, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEADodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Sulfate, Mica, Trehalose, Disodium EDTA, PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, Silica, PPG-9, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891. Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner Ingredients: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Dimethiconol/Silsesquioxane Copolymer, Behentrimonium Chloride, Isohexadecane, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Dipropylene Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Gluconolactone, Trehalose, Trideceth-6, Cetrimonium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool
Produce of
France
Warnings
- Dove Reviving Body Wash CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
- Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Scent Antiperspirant DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
- Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo Avoid contact with eyes, in case of contact rinse thoroughly with water
- Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner Avoid contact with eyes, in case of contact rinse thoroughly with water
Net Contents
4 x 1 ℮
Safety information
Dove Reviving Body Wash CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Scent Antiperspirant DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo Avoid contact with eyes, in case of contact rinse thoroughly with water Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner Avoid contact with eyes, in case of contact rinse thoroughly with water
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.