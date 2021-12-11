Tesco Finest Free From Honeycomb Christmas Dome 460G

Delicious
This is so good. I've was diagnosed as coeliac when I was about 2 and it's so nice to be able to have nice things like this now, which wasn't a thing when I was a kid. Delicious and would buy again for sure!
Seen a negative review, and had to right my own review, as both my husband and I (husband has no Intolerances) really enjoyed it, the only thing I would say is it’s expensive for a small cake, but now I can’t get hold of another one for love or money!!
Rank.
This was awful. Even my 18 year old son who eats pretty much anything didn't want it so it went in the bin. Glad I didn't leave it until Christmas to try.