Tesco Finest Free From Honeycomb Christmas Dome 460G

Write a review
Tesco Finest Free From Honeycomb Christmas Dome 460G
£6.00
£1.31/100g

1/8 of a dome

Energy
1330kJ
319kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
20.2g

high

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.1g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2293kJ / 550kcal

Product Description

  • Belgian dark chocolate dome with shortbread pieces, honeycomb pieces and hand finished with milk free white choc drizzle.
  • Belgian Chocolate Honeycomb Dome with crunchy honeycomb and biscuit pieces, drizzled in white choc.
  • with Belgian dark chocolate
  • Pack size: 460G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (22%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Honeycomb (10%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Shea Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Water, Tapioca Starch, Milk Free White Choc [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavourings], Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Cocoa solids 30% minimum.Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 55% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a dome (58g)
Energy2293kJ / 550kcal1330kJ / 319kcal
Fat34.9g20.2g
Saturates14.4g8.4g
Carbohydrate55.9g32.4g
Sugars29.5g17.1g
Fibre1.1g0.6g
Protein2.5g1.5g
Salt0.33g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Delicious

5 stars

This is so good. I've was diagnosed as coeliac when I was about 2 and it's so nice to be able to have nice things like this now, which wasn't a thing when I was a kid. Delicious and would buy again for sure!

Seen a negative review, and had to right my own re

4 stars

Seen a negative review, and had to right my own review, as both my husband and I (husband has no Intolerances) really enjoyed it, the only thing I would say is it’s expensive for a small cake, but now I can’t get hold of another one for love or money!!

Rank.

1 stars

This was awful. Even my 18 year old son who eats pretty much anything didn't want it so it went in the bin. Glad I didn't leave it until Christmas to try.

