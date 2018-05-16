New
Tesco Finest Chestnut & Honey Lardons 180G
1/2 of a pack (75g**)
- Energy
- 1092kJ
-
- 263kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 19.7g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.1g
- 36%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.46g
- 41%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- Chestnut smoked dry cured bacon lardons with honey.
- Our dry cure lardons are cured with our traditional Woodall's cure before being infused with Blossom honey and smoked over chestnut wood chips. Perfect to accompany festive vegetables over the Christmas period. The outdoor bred pork in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
- SWEET & SMOKY cured with blossom honey
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (89%), Blossom Honey (7%), Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Flavouring.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Follow preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY Chilled: 4-5 mins Pan fry in a little oil for 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Base. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (75g**)
|Energy
|1456kJ / 350kcal
|1092kJ / 263kcal
|Fat
|26.3g
|19.7g
|Saturates
|9.4g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|26.0g
|19.5g
|Salt
|3.28g
|2.46g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 150g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
