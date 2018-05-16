We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chestnut & Honey Lardons 180G

Tesco Finest Chestnut & Honey Lardons 180G
£3.25
£18.06/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1456kJ / 350kcal

Product Description

  • Chestnut smoked dry cured bacon lardons with honey.
  • Our dry cure lardons are cured with our traditional Woodall's cure before being infused with Blossom honey and smoked over chestnut wood chips. Perfect to accompany festive vegetables over the Christmas period. The outdoor bred pork in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
  • SWEET & SMOKY cured with blossom honey
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (89%), Blossom Honey (7%), Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Flavouring.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Follow preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY Chilled: 4-5 mins Pan fry in a little oil for 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (75g**)
Energy1456kJ / 350kcal1092kJ / 263kcal
Fat26.3g19.7g
Saturates9.4g7.1g
Carbohydrate2.4g1.8g
Sugars1.4g1.1g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein26.0g19.5g
Salt3.28g2.46g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 150g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

