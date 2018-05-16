We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cinnamon Sugar Ham Joint 900G

Tesco Cinnamon Sugar Ham Joint 900G
£10.00
£1.12/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 195kcal

Product Description

  • Cured and cooked formed ham joint made from selected cuts of pork leg meat with a sachet of cinnamon spiced sugar.
  • FINISH AT HOME Sweet cured with a spiced cinnamon sugar to finish
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Demerara Sugar, Cinnamon Spiced Sugar Sachet [Brown Sugar, Cinnamon], Mineral Sea Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Brown Sugar, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins Remove all packaging and set sachet of sugar to one side. Empty the contents of sachet onto a baking sheet. Roll the top of the joint in the sugar coating, covering the top of the joint. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g
Energy813kJ / 195kcal488kJ / 117kcal
Fat10.8g6.5g
Saturates4.0g2.4g
Carbohydrate4.7g2.8g
Sugars4.1g2.4g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein19.3g11.6g
Salt1.62g0.97g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
