Tesco Cinnamon Sugar Ham Joint 900G
Per 60g
- Energy
- 488kJ
-
- 117kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.5g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.97g
- 16%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 195kcal
Product Description
- Cured and cooked formed ham joint made from selected cuts of pork leg meat with a sachet of cinnamon spiced sugar.
- FINISH AT HOME Sweet cured with a spiced cinnamon sugar to finish
- Pack size: 900G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Demerara Sugar, Cinnamon Spiced Sugar Sachet [Brown Sugar, Cinnamon], Mineral Sea Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Brown Sugar, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins Remove all packaging and set sachet of sugar to one side. Empty the contents of sachet onto a baking sheet. Roll the top of the joint in the sugar coating, covering the top of the joint. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
15 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
900g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 60g
|Energy
|813kJ / 195kcal
|488kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|4.0g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|19.3g
|11.6g
|Salt
|1.62g
|0.97g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
